2023 Infiniti QX80

32,742 KM

Details Description Features

$66,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX80

ProActive AWD | 1 Owner | Accident Free

12282591

2023 Infiniti QX80

ProActive AWD | 1 Owner | Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$66,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,742KM
VIN JN8AZ2AC1P9491591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F61T7M
  • Mileage 32,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

8-Way Power Passenger's Seat

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
power recline
Power Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert
snow and tow modes and hill start assist
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control
manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching

2023 Infiniti QX80