$63,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX80
ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$63,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6AW1B
- Mileage 33,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX! No Accident History!
Well Equipped!
Key Features
- Four Wheel Drive
- Navigation with Lane Guidance and 3D Building Graphics
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Bose Performance Series Audio System with 17 Speakers
- Android Auto and Wireless Apple Carplay
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Climate Controlled Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
Safety Features
- Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection
- Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Lane Departure Warning with Haptic Steering Wheel Feedback
- Blind Spot Intervention
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic LED Headlights
- Trailer Sway Control
And More!
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
204-261-3490