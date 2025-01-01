Menu
Account
Sign In
Clean CARFAX! No Accident History! Well Equipped! Key Features - Four Wheel Drive - Navigation with Lane Guidance and 3D Building Graphics - Power Sunroof - Rear Seat Entertainment System - Bose Performance Series Audio System with 17 Speakers - Android Auto and Wireless Apple Carplay - Wireless Phone Charger - Climate Controlled Front Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Remote Start Safety Features - Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection - Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection - Predictive Forward Collision Warning - Backup Collision Intervention - Lane Departure Warning with Haptic Steering Wheel Feedback - Blind Spot Intervention - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Automatic LED Headlights - Trailer Sway Control And More! Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Infiniti QX80

33,148 KM

Details Description Features

$63,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
12975124

2023 Infiniti QX80

ProACTIVE Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 12975124
  2. 12975124
  3. 12975124
  4. 12975124
  5. 12975124
  6. 12975124
  7. 12975124
  8. 12975124
  9. 12975124
  10. 12975124
  11. 12975124
  12. 12975124
  13. 12975124
  14. 12975124
  15. 12975124
  16. 12975124
  17. 12975124
  18. 12975124
  19. 12975124
  20. 12975124
  21. 12975124
  22. 12975124
  23. 12975124
  24. 12975124
  25. 12975124
  26. 12975124
  27. 12975124
Contact Seller
Sale

$63,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,148KM
VIN JN8AZ2AE1P9306845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6AW1B
  • Mileage 33,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX! No Accident History!
Well Equipped!
Key Features

- Four Wheel Drive
- Navigation with Lane Guidance and 3D Building Graphics
- Power Sunroof
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Bose Performance Series Audio System with 17 Speakers
- Android Auto and Wireless Apple Carplay
- Wireless Phone Charger
- Climate Controlled Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start

Safety Features

- Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection
- Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
- Predictive Forward Collision Warning
- Backup Collision Intervention
- Lane Departure Warning with Haptic Steering Wheel Feedback
- Blind Spot Intervention
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic LED Headlights
- Trailer Sway Control

And More!

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Running Boards
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Navigation
Perimeter Alarm
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Wireless Apple CarPlay

Power Options

8-Way Power Passenger's Seat

Safety

Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Siri Eyes Free
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
power recline
weather
Power Fold Into Floor
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert
movie listings
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Radio Data System (RDS) and speed-sensitive volume control
Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
INFINITI voice recognition for audio
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 12.3" infotainment touch screen w/INFINITI controller
navigation w/lane guidance and 3-D building graphics and 5-year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
snow and tow modes and hill start assist
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Windows and Remote Start
2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control
manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching
and vehicle information systems
USB-based Android Auto
SiriusXM w/advanced audio features and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Traffic w/real-time traffic information and 3 month complimentary trial access
SiriusXM Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to fuel prices
Bose performance series audio w/17-speakers
driver's audio stage
Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seating -inc: quilting
stock prices and sports scores
HD Radio technology and Alexa built-in

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S Accident Free | Low KMS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Nissan Sentra S Accident Free | Low KMS 62,910 KM $16,492 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SV SPECIAL EDITION Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Kicks SV SPECIAL EDITION Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's 26,047 KM $24,492 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Murano SV Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's 49,039 KM $23,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$63,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2023 Infiniti QX80