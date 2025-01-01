$49,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Jayco White Hawk
32BH - BUNK HOUSE
2023 Jayco White Hawk
32BH - BUNK HOUSE
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$49,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
FREE WINTER STORAGE FOR 2024/SPRING 2025 ON UNITS PURCHASED!* See dealer for details. No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!
Looking for the perfect travel trailer to take your adventures to the next level? The 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH is the ultimate family-friendly, feature-packed RV that blends luxury, durability, and convenience. With its spacious layout, premium materials, and industry-leading construction, this travel trailer is designed for those who want to travel in comfort without sacrificing style.
GVWR: 9995 LBS
DRY WEIGHT: 8180 LBS
HITCH WEIGHT: 985 LBS
Exterior Features:
Stronghold VBL™ Aluminum-Framed Construction – Lightweight yet durable vacuum-bonded laminated walls and flooring ensure long-lasting performance.
Weather-Shield Protection™ – Stay comfortable in any season with a fully enclosed and heated underbelly, double-layer fiberglass insulation, and thermal foil barriers.
19.5' Power Awning with LED Lights – Enjoy outdoor living with the push of a button, complete with LED strip lighting for cozy evening ambiance.
Dual 30lb Propane Tanks – Longer off-grid stays with a reliable propane supply.
Pass-Through Storage – Extra-large, lighted storage compartments with slam-latch doors for easy access to all your gear.
Outdoor Kitchen – Includes a mini fridge, pull-out griddle, and storage cabinets—perfect for BBQ nights under the stars.
Goodyear® Endurance Tires with Aluminum Wheels – High-quality tires for smooth towing and long-lasting performance.
Backup Camera Prep & Solar Ready – Stay safe on the road and harness solar power with pre-wired connections.
50 Amp Service – Allows for two A/C units to keep you cool on hot summer days.
Interior Comfort & Convenience:
Spacious Floorplan (37’ 10” Length, Sleeps Up to 10) – Designed with families and guests in mind, featuring two slide-outs for extra living space.
Theater Seating & Tri-Fold Sofa – Comfortable and stylish seating with heat, massage, and LED accent lighting.
Entertainment Center – Includes a large LED Smart TV and Furrion® Sound System with indoor/outdoor speakers for the ultimate media experience.
Fully Equipped Kitchen – Modern Furrion® Appliances, including a 3-burner gas range, oven, microwave, and an oversized 10 cu ft 12V refrigerator.
Solid-Surface Countertops & Farmhouse Sink – High-end finishes that combine beauty and practicality.
Panoramic Windows with Roller Shades – Enjoy breathtaking views while keeping your privacy intact.
Master Bedroom:
Queen-Size Bed with Residential-Style Mattress – Ultimate comfort for restful sleep.
Sliding Pocket Door – Provides privacy from the main living area.
Wardrobe & Overhead Storage – Plenty of space to keep clothing and personal items organized.
Bunkhouse – Perfect for Kids or Guests!
Private Bunk Room with Sleeping for 4 – Two double bunks and additional storage cabinets make it ideal for children, guests, or extra storage.
Entertainment Hookups – Perfect for TV, gaming, or relaxing with a book.
Bathroom Features:
Full-Size Shower with Skylight – Spacious and bright for a refreshing experience.
Porcelain Foot-Flush Toilet – Easy to use and clean.
Linen Storage & Vanity – Practical space for toiletries and towels.
Why Choose the 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH?
Industry-Leading 2-Year Limited Warranty – Jayco’s renowned quality assurance.
Superior Towing Stability – MorRyde® CRE-3000 Suspension and Dexter® Axles for smooth handling.
Luxury Finishes & Modern Design – High-end materials and residential-style features.
This travel trailer is ideal for families, weekend adventurers, and full-time RVers looking for a high-quality, feature-rich experience on the road. Don’t miss out on this incredible 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH!
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Don't play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carvista
Carvista
Call Dealer
877-245-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756