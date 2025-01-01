Menu
Account
Sign In
FREE WINTER STORAGE FOR 2024/SPRING 2025 ON UNITS PURCHASED!* See dealer for details. No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025! Looking for the perfect travel trailer to take your adventures to the next level? The 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH is the ultimate family-friendly, feature-packed RV that blends luxury, durability, and convenience. With its spacious layout, premium materials, and industry-leading construction, this travel trailer is designed for those who want to travel in comfort without sacrificing style. GVWR: 9995 LBS DRY WEIGHT: 8180 LBS HITCH WEIGHT: 985 LBS Exterior Features: Stronghold VBL™ Aluminum-Framed Construction – Lightweight yet durable vacuum-bonded laminated walls and flooring ensure long-lasting performance. Weather-Shield Protection™ – Stay comfortable in any season with a fully enclosed and heated underbelly, double-layer fiberglass insulation, and thermal foil barriers. 19.5 Power Awning with LED Lights – Enjoy outdoor living with the push of a button, complete with LED strip lighting for cozy evening ambiance. Dual 30lb Propane Tanks – Longer off-grid stays with a reliable propane supply. Pass-Through Storage – Extra-large, lighted storage compartments with slam-latch doors for easy access to all your gear. Outdoor Kitchen – Includes a mini fridge, pull-out griddle, and storage cabinets—perfect for BBQ nights under the stars. Goodyear® Endurance Tires with Aluminum Wheels – High-quality tires for smooth towing and long-lasting performance. Backup Camera Prep & Solar Ready – Stay safe on the road and harness solar power with pre-wired connections. 50 Amp Service – Allows for two A/C units to keep you cool on hot summer days. Interior Comfort & Convenience: Spacious Floorplan (37’ 10” Length, Sleeps Up to 10) – Designed with families and guests in mind, featuring two slide-outs for extra living space. Theater Seating & Tri-Fold Sofa – Comfortable and stylish seating with heat, massage, and LED accent lighting. Entertainment Center – Includes a large LED Smart TV and Furrion® Sound System with indoor/outdoor speakers for the ultimate media experience. Fully Equipped Kitchen – Modern Furrion® Appliances, including a 3-burner gas range, oven, microwave, and an oversized 10 cu ft 12V refrigerator. Solid-Surface Countertops & Farmhouse Sink – High-end finishes that combine beauty and practicality. Panoramic Windows with Roller Shades – Enjoy breathtaking views while keeping your privacy intact. Master Bedroom: Queen-Size Bed with Residential-Style Mattress – Ultimate comfort for restful sleep. Sliding Pocket Door – Provides privacy from the main living area. Wardrobe & Overhead Storage – Plenty of space to keep clothing and personal items organized. Bunkhouse – Perfect for Kids or Guests! Private Bunk Room with Sleeping for 4 – Two double bunks and additional storage cabinets make it ideal for children, guests, or extra storage. Entertainment Hookups – Perfect for TV, gaming, or relaxing with a book. Bathroom Features: Full-Size Shower with Skylight – Spacious and bright for a refreshing experience. Porcelain Foot-Flush Toilet – Easy to use and clean. Linen Storage & Vanity – Practical space for toiletries and towels. Why Choose the 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH? Industry-Leading 2-Year Limited Warranty – Jayco’s renowned quality assurance. Superior Towing Stability – MorRyde® CRE-3000 Suspension and Dexter® Axles for smooth handling. Luxury Finishes & Modern Design – High-end materials and residential-style features. This travel trailer is ideal for families, weekend adventurers, and full-time RVers looking for a high-quality, feature-rich experience on the road. Don’t miss out on this incredible 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Dont play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Camper Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2023 Jayco White Hawk

Details Description

$49,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jayco White Hawk

32BH - BUNK HOUSE

Watch This Vehicle
12135789

2023 Jayco White Hawk

32BH - BUNK HOUSE

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

Contact Seller

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

FREE WINTER STORAGE FOR 2024/SPRING 2025 ON UNITS PURCHASED!* See dealer for details. No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!

Looking for the perfect travel trailer to take your adventures to the next level? The 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH is the ultimate family-friendly, feature-packed RV that blends luxury, durability, and convenience. With its spacious layout, premium materials, and industry-leading construction, this travel trailer is designed for those who want to travel in comfort without sacrificing style.

GVWR: 9995 LBS
DRY WEIGHT: 8180 LBS
HITCH WEIGHT: 985 LBS

Exterior Features:
Stronghold VBL™ Aluminum-Framed Construction – Lightweight yet durable vacuum-bonded laminated walls and flooring ensure long-lasting performance.
Weather-Shield Protection™ – Stay comfortable in any season with a fully enclosed and heated underbelly, double-layer fiberglass insulation, and thermal foil barriers.
19.5' Power Awning with LED Lights – Enjoy outdoor living with the push of a button, complete with LED strip lighting for cozy evening ambiance.
Dual 30lb Propane Tanks – Longer off-grid stays with a reliable propane supply.
Pass-Through Storage – Extra-large, lighted storage compartments with slam-latch doors for easy access to all your gear.
Outdoor Kitchen – Includes a mini fridge, pull-out griddle, and storage cabinets—perfect for BBQ nights under the stars.
Goodyear® Endurance Tires with Aluminum Wheels – High-quality tires for smooth towing and long-lasting performance.
Backup Camera Prep & Solar Ready – Stay safe on the road and harness solar power with pre-wired connections.
50 Amp Service – Allows for two A/C units to keep you cool on hot summer days.
Interior Comfort & Convenience:
Spacious Floorplan (37’ 10” Length, Sleeps Up to 10) – Designed with families and guests in mind, featuring two slide-outs for extra living space.
Theater Seating & Tri-Fold Sofa – Comfortable and stylish seating with heat, massage, and LED accent lighting.
Entertainment Center – Includes a large LED Smart TV and Furrion® Sound System with indoor/outdoor speakers for the ultimate media experience.
Fully Equipped Kitchen – Modern Furrion® Appliances, including a 3-burner gas range, oven, microwave, and an oversized 10 cu ft 12V refrigerator.
Solid-Surface Countertops & Farmhouse Sink – High-end finishes that combine beauty and practicality.
Panoramic Windows with Roller Shades – Enjoy breathtaking views while keeping your privacy intact.
Master Bedroom:
Queen-Size Bed with Residential-Style Mattress – Ultimate comfort for restful sleep.
Sliding Pocket Door – Provides privacy from the main living area.
Wardrobe & Overhead Storage – Plenty of space to keep clothing and personal items organized.
Bunkhouse – Perfect for Kids or Guests!
Private Bunk Room with Sleeping for 4 – Two double bunks and additional storage cabinets make it ideal for children, guests, or extra storage.
Entertainment Hookups – Perfect for TV, gaming, or relaxing with a book.
Bathroom Features:
Full-Size Shower with Skylight – Spacious and bright for a refreshing experience.
Porcelain Foot-Flush Toilet – Easy to use and clean.
Linen Storage & Vanity – Practical space for toiletries and towels.
Why Choose the 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH?
Industry-Leading 2-Year Limited Warranty – Jayco’s renowned quality assurance.
Superior Towing Stability – MorRyde® CRE-3000 Suspension and Dexter® Axles for smooth handling.
Luxury Finishes & Modern Design – High-end materials and residential-style features.
This travel trailer is ideal for families, weekend adventurers, and full-time RVers looking for a high-quality, feature-rich experience on the road. Don’t miss out on this incredible 2023 Jayco White Hawk 32BH!

Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Don't play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carvista

Used 2024 Stealth Trailers Titan STT8520TA3 UPGRADED FLOOR/ACCESS DOORS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Stealth Trailers Titan STT8520TA3 UPGRADED FLOOR/ACCESS DOORS 0 $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Thor Motor Coach Compass 23TW AWD Class C Motorhome for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Thor Motor Coach Compass 23TW AWD Class C Motorhome 35,000 KM $119,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Crestliner 1850 Fish Hawk 150HP MERCURY WITH TRAILER - ELECTRONICS for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Crestliner 1850 Fish Hawk 150HP MERCURY WITH TRAILER - ELECTRONICS 0 $69,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carvista

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

877-245-XXXX

(click to show)

877-245-5756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carvista

877-245-5756

Contact Seller
2023 Jayco White Hawk