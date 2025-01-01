$44,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Jayco White Hawk
29RL - REAR LIVING SPACE
2023 Jayco White Hawk
29RL - REAR LIVING SPACE
Location
Carvista
1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
877-245-5756
$44,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Stock # 4R0120
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
FREE WINTER STORAGE FOR 2024/SPRING 2025 ON UNITS PURCHASED!* See dealer for details. No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!
Experience the perfect blend of comfort, style, and adventure with this 2023 Jayco Whitehawk 29RL travel trailer. Designed for couples or small families, this lightweight yet spacious RV offers premium features that make every journey enjoyable. Whether you're planning weekend getaways or extended road trips, the Whitehawk 29RL provides the quality and durability Jayco is known for.
GVWR: 8750LBS
DRY WEIGHT: 7105LBS
HITCH WEIGHT: 835 LBS
Key Features & Specifications
Exterior:
StrongholdVBL™ aluminum-framed, vacuum-bonded laminated walls for enhanced durability
Magnum Truss™ roof system with a one-piece seamless membrane for long-lasting protection
Dual power awnings with LED lighting, offering ample shade and outdoor ambiance
Exterior speakers for entertainment on the go
Pass-through storage with slam-latch baggage doors for easy access to gear
Goodyear Endurance tires with galvanized steel wheel wells for a smooth, safe ride
Power tongue jack for effortless hitching and leveling
Backup camera prep for added safety and convenience
Interior:
Spacious rear living area with a modern open-concept design
Theater seating with heat and massage functions for ultimate relaxation
Tri-fold sofa that converts into an extra sleeping space
Large entertainment center with a 40” LED TV and a Bluetooth stereo system
Electric fireplace for a cozy atmosphere on cooler nights
Stylish solid-surface kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances
8 cu. ft. gas/electric refrigerator for ample food storage
Three-burner stove with oven and microwave for home-style cooking
Spacious dinette that converts into additional sleeping space
LED lighting throughout for a bright, modern feel
Bedroom & Bathroom:
Private master bedroom with a queen-size bed and walk-around space
Wardrobes and overhead storage for all your essentials
Sliding pocket door for added privacy
Full bathroom with a radius shower, skylight, and glass doors
Porcelain foot-flush toilet and large vanity sink with storage
Why Choose the 2023 Jayco Whitehawk 29RL?
Lightweight and easy to tow, making it ideal for various travel destinations
Jayco’s industry-leading 2+3 warranty, offering peace of mind with a 2-year limited warranty and a 3-year structural warranty
Climate Shield™ weather protection package, allowing for all-season camping
Modern farmhouse interior design for a stylish and comfortable experience
This 2023 Jayco Whitehawk 29RL is in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure. If you're looking for a high-quality travel trailer with all the amenities of home, this is the one for you.
Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Don't play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carvista
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carvista
Carvista
Call Dealer
877-245-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
877-245-5756