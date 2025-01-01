$46,344+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Willys Free Winter Wheel Package
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$46,344
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free!
- Tonneau Cover
- Spray In Box Liner
- Free Winter Wheel and Tire Package
- 4x4
- Customer Preferred Package
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Technology Group
- Willys Package
- Front and Rear Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers in Red
- Trailer Tow Package
- Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- Trailer Hitch Zoom
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic Transmission
- Black Freedom Top, 3 Piece Modular Hardtop
- Backup Camera
- Push Button Start
- Uconnect 4
- Trac-Lok Limited Slip Rear Differential
- Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Climate Control
- 7 Inch Instrument Cluster
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
