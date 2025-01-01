Menu
Accident Free! - Tonneau Cover - Spray In Box Liner - Free Winter Wheel and Tire Package - 4x4 - Customer Preferred Package - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Technology Group - Willys Package - Front and Rear Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers in Red - Trailer Tow Package - Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling - Class IV Hitch Receiver - Trailer Hitch Zoom - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Automatic Transmission - Black Freedom Top, 3 Piece Modular Hardtop - Backup Camera - Push Button Start - Uconnect 4 - Trac-Lok Limited Slip Rear Differential - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Remote Proximity Keyless Entry - Remote Keyless Entry - Automatic Climate Control - 7 Inch Instrument Cluster Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. 360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options! Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2023 Jeep Gladiator

32,000 KM

$46,344

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator

Willys Free Winter Wheel Package

12381984

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Willys Free Winter Wheel Package

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$46,344

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,000KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG8PL530780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free!
- Tonneau Cover
- Spray In Box Liner
- Free Winter Wheel and Tire Package
- 4x4
- Customer Preferred Package
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Technology Group
- Willys Package
- Front and Rear Heavy Duty Shock Absorbers in Red
- Trailer Tow Package
- Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- Trailer Hitch Zoom
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Automatic Transmission
- Black Freedom Top, 3 Piece Modular Hardtop
- Backup Camera
- Push Button Start
- Uconnect 4
- Trac-Lok Limited Slip Rear Differential
- Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Climate Control
- 7 Inch Instrument Cluster
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Willys Free Winter Wheel Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Jeep Gladiator Willys Free Winter Wheel Package 32,000 KM $46,344 + tax & lic
Used 2023 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper SE Premier Plus 2.0 | Leather Lounge for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 MINI Cooper Countryman Cooper SE Premier Plus 2.0 | Leather Lounge 30,857 KM $40,955 + tax & lic
Used 2025 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Premier Line | HUD | Remote Start for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Premier Line | HUD | Remote Start 18,258 KM $43,599 + tax & lic

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$46,344

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2023 Jeep Gladiator