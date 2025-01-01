Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2023 Jeep Gladiator

11,358 KM

$51,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$51,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,358KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG7PL578559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Parkview Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Jeep Gladiator