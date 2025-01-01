Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2023 Jeep Gladiator

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Willys 5.99% O.A.C

12579956

2023 Jeep Gladiator

Willys 5.99% O.A.C

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,000KM
VIN 1C6HJTAG8PL530780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2023 Jeep Gladiator