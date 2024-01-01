Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

17,776 KM

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Overland

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,776KM
VIN 1C4RJKDG5P8869339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Global Blk w/Global Blk
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 17,776 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
Auxiliary Battery
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
87.1 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
240 Amp Alternator
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,039 kgs (6,700 lbs)
576.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent, Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Chrome Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Power Folding Seatbacks
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Piano Black Console Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Chrome Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-XXXX

204-774-4444

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee