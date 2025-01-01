Menu
Recent Arrival! Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4\ Display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Cloth Bucket Seats w/Sahara Logo, Cruise Control, Garage Door Transmitter, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Convertible HardTop, Wheels: 18\ x 7.5\ Machined w/Grey Spokes.4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed AutomaticHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether its our reconditioning process on the vehicles exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Please call |204|5606287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.) In addition to this used Jeep Wrangler please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: \WWW AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG com\ Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.

2023 Jeep Wrangler

68,326 KM

$43,499

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | Apple CarPlay | Navigation | 4x4

12430237

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara | Apple CarPlay | Navigation | 4x4

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$43,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,326KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN8PW586998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4\"\" Display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Cloth Bucket Seats w/Sahara Logo, Cruise Control, Garage Door Transmitter, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Convertible HardTop, Wheels: 18\"\" x 7.5\"\" Machined w/Grey Spokes.4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed AutomaticHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether it's our reconditioning process on the vehicle's exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Please call |204|5606287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.) In addition to this used Jeep Wrangler please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: \"\"WWW AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG com\"\" Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Cabin Air Filter
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Remote panic alarm

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Auxiliary Battery
Battery run down protection
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

2

Safety

Hill start assist

Additional Features

DOHC
voltmeter
Oil Pressure Gauge
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Intercooled Turbo
000 km
Overdrive Transmission
P255/70R18 all-season tires
speed sensitive volume
Engine hour metre
Inclinometer
Body-Colour 3-piece Hardtop
Quick Order Package 22G Sahara
494 KGS (5
CLOTH BUCKET SEATS WITH SAHARA LOGO
8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Oil Pressure Warning
altimeter
3-point seatbelt Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
ABS Brakes 4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
ABS Brakes Four channel ABS brakes
Accessory power Retained accessory power
Air conditioning Yes
All-in-one key All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Auto door locks Auto-locking doors
Auto headlights Auto on/off headlight control
Aux input jack Auxiliary input jack
Battery charge warning
Battery type Lead acid battery
Brake type 4-wheel disk brakes
Cargo floor type Carpet cargo area floor
Cargo light Cargo area light
Cargo tie downs Cargo area tie downs
Climate control Automatic climate control
Compressor Intercooled turbo
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Cylinder head material Aluminum cylinder head
Delay off headlights Delay-off headlights
Door ajar warning Rear cargo area ajar warning
Door bins front Driver and passenger door bins
Door bins rear Rear door bins
Door locks Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Door mirror type Standard style side mirrors
Dual-zone front climate control
Electronic stability control Electronic stability control system with anti-roll
Emissions LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Emissions tiers Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
premium unleaded
Engine Location Front mounted engine
Engine Mounting direction Longitudinal mounted engine
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
First-row windows Power first-row windows
Floor console Full floor console
Floor coverage Full floor coverage
Floor covering Full carpet floor covering
Floor mats Carpet front and rear floor mats
Front anti-roll Front anti-roll bar
Front head restraint control Manual front seat head restraint control
Front impact airbag driver Driver front impact airbag
Front impact airbag passenger Passenger front impact airbag
Front side impact airbag driver Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Front side impact airbag passenger Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded
Headlights on reminder
Heated door mirrors Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Height adjustable seatbelts Front height adjustable seatbelts
High mount stop light High mounted centre stop light
Hill control Hill descent control
Ignition Spark ignition system
Interior courtesy lights Fade interior courtesy lights
Key in vehicle warning
Keyfob door locks Keyfob activated door locks
Licence plate front bracket Front licence plate bracket
Limited slip differential Brake actuated limited slip differential
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
Number of doors 4 doors
Occupancy sensor Airbag occupancy sensor
Over the air updates
Passenger doors rear left Conventional left rear passenger door
Passenger doors rear right Conventional right rear passenger door
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Primary display touchscreen Primary monitor touchscreen
Radiator
Radio AM/FM/digital/SiriusXMsatellite
RDS Radio data system (RDS)
Rear anti-roll Rear anti-roll bar
Rear console climate control ducts
Rear head restraint control 3 rear seat head restraints
Rear seat direction Front facing rear seat
Rear seatback upholstery Carpet rear seatback upholstery
Rear Springs Regular grade rear springs
Rearview mirror Auto-dimming rear view mirror
Seatback storage pockets 2 seatback storage pockets
Second-row windows Power second-row windows
Seek scan
Service interval warning Service interval indicator
Special paint Monotone paint
Speedometer Redundant digital speedometer
Split front seats Bucket front seats
Springs front Front coil springs
Springs rear Rear coil springs
Start-stop engine Auto stop-start engine
Steering mounted audio control Steering wheel mounted audio controls
Steering type number of wheels 2-wheel steering system
Tailgate control Tailgate/power door lock
Temperature display Exterior temperature display
Third-row windows Fixed third-row windows
Tinted windows Deep tinted windows
Traction control All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Transmission electronic control
Transmission Type Automatic
Variable panel light Variable instrument panel light
Visor driver mirror Driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated driver mirror Illuminated driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated passenger mirror Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Visor passenger mirror Passenger visor mirror
Voice activated audio Voice activated audio controls
Wipers Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Wireless streaming Bluetooth wireless audio streaming
120V AC power outlets 1 120V AC power outlet
Alternator Type Alternator
Antenna Fixed audio antenna
Armrests front centre Front seat centre armrest
Armrests front storage Front seat armrest storage
Basic warranty 36 month/60
Child door locks Manual rear child safety door locks
Corrosion perforation warranty 60 month/160
Cruise control Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Door mirror style Black door mirrors
Door mirrors Power door mirrors
Door panel insert Metal-look door panel insert
Drive type Four-wheel drive
Emergency SOS SiriusXM Guardian vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Engine block material Iron engine block
Fob engine controls Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Folding rear seats 60-40 folding rear seats
Front head restraints Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Front seatback upholstery Cloth front seatback upholstery
Gauge cluster display size (inches) Gauge cluster display size: 7.00
Gearshifter material Urethane gear shifter material
Handsfree Uconnect w/Bluetooth handsfree wireless device connectivity
Headlight type Reflector headlights
Headlights Halogen headlights
Immobilizer Sentry Key immobilizer
Instrumentation display Analog instrumentation display
Internet radio capability
Locking hub control Auto locking hub control
Low level warnings Low level warning for fuel
Low tire pressure warning Tire specific low air pressure warning
Manual passenger seat controls Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Number of first-row screens 2 total number of 1st row displays
Oil temperature gauge
One-touch down window Driver and passenger one-touch down windows
Panel insert Metal-look instrument panel insert
Passenger seat direction Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Powertrain type ICE
Powertrain warranty 60 month/100
Primary display size 8.4 inch primary display
Rear bench seats Split-bench rear seat
Rear camera ParkView rear mounted camera
Rear seats fixed or removable Fixed rear seats
Roadside warranty 60 month/100
Running lights Daytime running lights
Satellite trial 12 month satellite trial subscription
Seatbelt pretensioners Front seatbelt pretensioners
Seatbelt pretensioners number 2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Sequential shift control Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Shock absorbers Heavy-duty shock absorbers
Smart device integration Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smart device mirroring
Speakers Alpine speakers
Steering wheel tilt Manual tilting steering wheel
Suspension ride type rear Rigid axle rear suspension
Tailpipe Stainless steel single exhaust
Towing trailer sway Trailer sway control
Transmission fluid temperature warning Transmission fluid temp warning
Transmission temperature gauge Transmission fluid temperature gauge
Transmission TorqueFlite 8 8-speed automatic
Ventilated brakes Front ventilated disk brakes
Window Trim Black side window trim
Beverage holders Illuminated front beverage holders
Engine 2L I-4 gasoline direct injection
Engine Cylinders I4
Integrated navigation Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Paint Clearcoat paint
Rear seat folding position Fold forward rear seatback
Seating capacity 5
Steering wheel telescopic Manual telescopic steering wheel
12V power outlets 2 12V power outlets
Console insert material Metal-look console insert
Driver seat direction Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Folding door mirrors Manual folding door mirrors
Interior accents Metal-look interior accents
Manual driver seat controls Driver seat manual reclining
Front seat upholstery Cloth front seat upholstery
Rear seat upholstery Cloth rear seat upholstery
Fog lights Front fog lights
Glove box Locking glove box
Bumper rub strip front Metal-look front bumper rub strip
Wheel well trim Black wheel well trim
Steering type Re-circulating ball steering
Suspension ride type front Rigid axle front suspension
Tow hooks front 2 front tow hooks
Skid plate 3 underbody skid plates
Steering wheel material Leatherette steering wheel
Turn signal warning Turn signal on warning
Door handle material Black door handles
Number of beverage holders 4 beverage holders
Driver lumbar Manual driver seat lumbar
Voice activated climate control Voice-activated climate control
4WD type Command-Trac part-time 4WD
Amplifier 552W amplifier
Beverage holders rear Illuminated rear beverage holders
Bumpers front Black front bumper
Bumpers rear Black rear bumper
Convertible glass window Convertible roof with glass rear window
Convertible roll-over protection Fixed convertible roll-over protection
Convertible roof Manual convertible roof
Fenders Body-coloured fender flares
First-row sunroof First-row targa composite sunroof with manual activation
Floor console storage Locking floor console storage
Number of airbags 4 airbags
Rear head restraints Foldable rear seat head restraints
Speakers number 9 speakers
Speed control Selec-Speed Control off-road speed control
Steering Electro-hydraulic power assist steering system
Sunroof opening Removable sunroof
Suspension type front Leading link front suspension
Suspension type rear Trailing arm rear suspension
Tow hooks rear Rear tow hook
Transfer case Manual transfer case shift
Real time weather SiriusXM Travel Link real-time weather
Vehicle tracker SiriusXM Guardian vehicle tracker
Internet access Mobile hotspot internet access
500 Lbs) GVWR
Real time traffic SiriusXM Traffic real-time traffic
Uconnect 4C Navigation Radio with 8.4\" Display
External memory Uconnect external memory control
18\" X 7.5\" Aluminum with Granite Crystal Wheels
2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo Engine with Stop/start
Body panels Galvanized steel/aluminum/magnesium body panels with side impact beams
Cargo mats Carpet and rubber cargo mat
Clock Digital clock
Concealed cargo storage Locking cargo area concealed storage
engine with 270HP
Grille style Body-coloured grille with chrome accents
Maintenance warranty 36 month/unlimited
Rear cargo door Swing-out rear cargo door
Rear windshield Flip-up rear windshield
Rear windshield wipers Yes rear windshield wipers
Spare tire Full-size spare tire with aluminum wheel
Spare tire location Spare tire mounted on the exterior of the vehicle
Suspension Quadra-Coil heavy-duty ride suspension
Tires P255/70SR18 AS BSW front and rear tires
USB ports 7 USB ports
Wheels 18 x 7.5-inch front and rear polished w/painted accents aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-XXXX

204-560-6292

204-489-4494
$43,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2023 Jeep Wrangler