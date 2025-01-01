$43,499+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara | Apple CarPlay | Navigation | 4x4
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$43,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,326 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4\"\" Display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Cloth Bucket Seats w/Sahara Logo, Cruise Control, Garage Door Transmitter, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control, Convertible HardTop, Wheels: 18\"\" x 7.5\"\" Machined w/Grey Spokes.4WD 2.0L I4 DOHC 8-Speed AutomaticHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether it's our reconditioning process on the vehicle's exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Please call |204|5606287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.) In addition to this used Jeep Wrangler please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: \"\"WWW AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG com\"\" Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.
