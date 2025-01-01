$41,500+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia EV6
LONG RANGE W/GT-LINE PKG 2
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$41,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Runway Red]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25366
- Mileage 51,749 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey Winnipeg, This is Ride Times Escape the Horror Event. Winter is closing in fast, and the scariest thing you can do is wait. Every year the same thing happens. As soon as the first snow hits, demand for trucks and SUVs explodes and prices shoot up. Vehicles that look affordable today will cost more tomorrow. Waiting only makes your next ride harder to afford. The horror ends here. Drive today. Beat winter. This October, you get: - $0 down - No payments until 2026 OAC - Fast approvals for every situation - Flexible financing for real budgets Across Canada there are about 220,000 used vehicles for sale right now. The average list price is $37,600. The affordable ones go first, and they are not being replaced quickly. When theyre gone, theyre gone. At Ride Time, we keep 80 to 120 certified rides on hand. Most under $30K. Every one safety-inspected, CarFax ready, and backed by our Oil 4 Life Program. Every ride is first come, first served. When its gone, its gone. Eighteen years in business. More than 1,000 five-star reviews. Family-owned. Trusted by customers across the country and around the world. So stop waiting. Stop worrying. Start driving. Text us now at 204-813-6507 or browse at fast.ridetime.ca. Your next ride is here, and October is your chance to escape the horror. DLR 4080 Electric Vehicle #NoMoreGas, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, AWD, 20" Alloy Wheels, Save on Fuel!, Manitoba Safety Certified, We LOVE Trade-Ins!, Hand Selected Used Cars, Priced Below Market w/ Technology!, All of our vehicles come with our "Oil 4 Life" Program (approx $200/year savings), FREE CarFax History Report on ALL Vehicles!, Apply for Financing on This Vehicle: https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve, Est. Range (NRCan) - GT2 406km (long-range AWD), Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Meridian Premium Audio System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede/Vegan Leather Seat Trim, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" GT-Line Alloy. 2023 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD 1-Speed Automatic Electric Motor Runway Red Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-272-6161