We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2023 Kia Forte

31,476 KM

$27,985

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte

GT-Line Bose | Leather | Heated Steering wheel

12326105

2023 Kia Forte

GT-Line Bose | Leather | Heated Steering wheel

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,476KM
VIN 3KPF54AD2PE558566

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,476 KM

We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: adjustable front head restraints and driver's seat w/manual height adjustment
ADAPTIVE

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Front fog lamps
Fixed interval wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 185/55R16 83H AS
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
text message function
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: display audio w/HondaLink next generation

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$27,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2023 Kia Forte