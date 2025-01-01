Menu
Account
Sign In
Were Back! New Space, Familiar Faces: Visit Us At 1364 Regent Avenue- Now Open! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176 Dealer permit #4176

2023 Kia Forte5

29,349 KM

Details Description Features

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Forte5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12951773

2023 Kia Forte5

GT

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Contact Seller

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,349KM
VIN KNAF45A7XP5164860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,349 KM

Vehicle Description

We're Back! New Space, Familiar Faces: Visit Us At 1364 Regent Avenue- Now Open!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch Automatic -inc: paddle shifter drive mode and drive mode select

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 225/40R18

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Kia on Regent

Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 8,911 KM $45,874 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Optima LX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Kia Optima LX 98,085 KM $16,889 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Kia Seltos SX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2026 Kia Seltos SX 5,294 KM $38,779 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Kia on Regent

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-667-XXXX

(click to show)

204-667-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2023 Kia Forte5