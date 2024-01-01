$43,402+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia NIRO
EV Limited | 6.99% OAC up to 84 Months!! |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5UGR5
- Mileage 32,474 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |
Experience the future of driving with this low-mileage 2023 Kia Niro EV Limited! This electric marvel combines eco-friendly performance with luxurious comfort, perfect for the environmentally conscious driver who doesn't compromise on style.
Key Highlights:
- Advanced Head-Up Display for enhanced safety
- Heated and Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats for year-round comfort
- Sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Navigation system to guide you on your journeys
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes for efficient energy recovery
- Advanced Highway Drive Assist for stress-free highway driving
- harman/kardon premium sound system for audiophiles
Ready to embrace the electric revolution? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to experience this Kia Niro EV for yourself. Schedule a test drive today and discover how easy it is to go green without sacrificing luxury or performance. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you explore financing options tailored to your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of the future contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
