2023 Kia Niro EV Limited

2023 Kia NIRO

32,474 KM

$43,402

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia NIRO

EV Limited | 6.99% OAC up to 84 Months!! |

2023 Kia NIRO

EV Limited | 6.99% OAC up to 84 Months!! |

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$43,402

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,474KM
VIN KNDCT3L11P5054821

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5UGR5
  • Mileage 32,474 KM

Local Trade | Clean CARFAX | Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Bluetooth | Heated Seats |
Experience the future of driving with this low-mileage 2023 Kia Niro EV Limited! This electric marvel combines eco-friendly performance with luxurious comfort, perfect for the environmentally conscious driver who doesn't compromise on style.

Key Highlights:
- Advanced Head-Up Display for enhanced safety
- Heated and Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats for year-round comfort
- Sunroof for an open-air driving experience
- Navigation system to guide you on your journeys
- Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes for efficient energy recovery
- Advanced Highway Drive Assist for stress-free highway driving
- harman/kardon premium sound system for audiophiles

Ready to embrace the electric revolution? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to experience this Kia Niro EV for yourself. Schedule a test drive today and discover how easy it is to go green without sacrificing luxury or performance. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you explore financing options tailored to your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a piece of the future contact us now!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,170 kgs (4,784 lbs)
Engine: 150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
10.65 Axle Ratio
390.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger, 57.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 7.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64.8 kWh Capacity

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 215/55R17
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Advanced Highway Drive Assist (HDA)
Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Junction Turning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Junction Turning (FCA-JT)

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Kia Connect (includes 3-year free trial) Tracker System
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/lumbar support and memory, power passenger seat and driver and passenger seat height adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
HARMAN/KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 10.25" multimedia interface, Kia Connect, harman/kardon premium sound system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls and USB connectivity

Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Voice Activation and External Memory Control
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/11 kW Onboard Charger
Kia Connect
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 10.25" multimedia interface
57.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
7.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64.8 kWh Capacity
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/lumbar support and memory
power passenger seat and driver and passenger seat height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$43,402

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Kia NIRO