Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2023 Kia Rio

30,337 KM

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Rio

LX+ | Winter tire PKG | Local |

2023 Kia Rio

LX+ | Winter tire PKG | Local |

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,337KM
VIN 3KPA25AD1PE522487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
6 Speakers
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 AS

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Additional Features

USB Ports
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Pwr assisted front vented disc/rear drum brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM/HD/MP3 -inc: 8" display
steering wheel audio remote control and Bluetooth w/voice recognition
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2023 Kia Rio