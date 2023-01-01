2023 Kia Seltos

$37,450 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 , 7 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10277469

10277469 Stock #: F566RU

F566RU VIN: KNDEUCAA7P7357695

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 13,793 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control 6.052 AXLE RATIO Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select, Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select GVWR: 1,890 kgs (4,167 lbs) Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 w/D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Wheels: 17" Alloy Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 215/55R17 Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Interior Immobilizer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio -inc: steering wheel audio controls, USB connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and 6 speakers Additional Features USB CONNECTIVITY Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Front Vented Discs Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Bluetooth and 6 speakers Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio -inc: steering wheel audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.