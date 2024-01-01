Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

2023 Kia Seltos

31,821 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos

EX

2023 Kia Seltos

EX

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,821KM
VIN KNDEUCAA4P7458628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
6.052 AXLE RATIO
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select
GVWR: 1,890 kgs (4,167 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 w/D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 215/55R17
Power Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio -inc: steering wheel audio controls, USB connectivity, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and 6 speakers

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB CONNECTIVITY
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth and 6 speakers
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio -inc: steering wheel audio controls
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

