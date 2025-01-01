Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD. With only 25,205 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for a nearly new vehicle. Key highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - 2.0L 4-cylinder engine balances power and efficiency - Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving - 17 alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel - Advanced safety features including Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Experience the Birchwood Kia West difference! Our transparent and efficient sales process ensures you get the best value for your money. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your perfect Kia Seltos awaits! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2023 Kia Seltos

25,205 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
EX Premium AWD | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Panoramic Sunroof

12154428

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Used
25,205KM
VIN KNDERCAA0P7448101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Kia Seltos EX Premium AWD. With only 25,205 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for a nearly new vehicle.

Key highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine balances power and efficiency
- Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving
- 17" alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Advanced safety features including Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance

Experience the Birchwood Kia West difference! Our transparent and efficient sales process ensures you get the best value for your money. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your perfect Kia Seltos awaits!
Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

