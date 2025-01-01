Menu
Clean CARFAX! No Accidents! Local Vehicle! Lower Kilometers! Key Features - AWD - Apple CarPlay/Android Auto - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - Cruise Control - Rearview Camera - Blind Spot Warning - Heated Side Mirrors Safety Features - Electronic Stability Control - Anti Lock Braking System - Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Rear Occupant Alert - Central Door Lock - Keyless Entry - Safe Exit Assist And More! Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176

2023 Kia Seltos

47,862 KM

Details Description Features

$26,746

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos

LX Clean CARFAX | Local | BackUp Cam

12850982

2023 Kia Seltos

LX Clean CARFAX | Local | BackUp Cam

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$26,746

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,862KM
VIN KNDEPCAA7P7364220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 47,862 KM

Vehicle Description

We're Back! New Space, Familiar Faces: Visit Us At 1364 Regent Avenue- Now Open!

Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Local Vehicle!
Lower Kilometers!
Key Features

- AWD
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Heated Seats
- Cruise Control
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Warning
- Heated Side Mirrors

Safety Features

- Electronic Stability Control
- Anti Lock Braking System
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Occupant Alert
- Central Door Lock
- Keyless Entry
- Safe Exit Assist

And More!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat height adjustment

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select

Additional Features

USB CONNECTIVITY
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth and 6 speakers
Radio: AM/FM 8" Display Audio -inc: steering wheel audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

