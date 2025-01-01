Menu
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: Free CARFAX history report A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Birchwood Certified Inspection Service records if available Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model. Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why were the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba! Dealer permit #4176

2023 Kia Soul

54,387 KM

Details Description Features

$29,997

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Soul

EV EV Limited

12410700

2023 Kia Soul

EV EV Limited

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$29,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,387KM
VIN KNDJ33A1XP7030872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F64XB2
  • Mileage 54,387 KM

Vehicle Description

We have temporarily moved! We are just down the street at 810 Regent Ave. West. We are building a brand new Birchwood Kia Regent!
Why buy from Birchwood Kia Regent? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:

Free CARFAX history report
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Service records if available

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make, and model.

Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

Dealer permit #4176
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
ADAPTIVE

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
10.25" multimedia interface w/integrated navigation
USB port and Bluetooth wireless cell phone connectivity
59 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
Kia Connect Telematics
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver seat w/2-way lumbar and power passenger seat
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio & SiriusXM Satellite -inc: harman/kardon premium sound system
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear -inc: shift-by-wire
drive mode select and regenerative braking paddle shifters
9.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1.08 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64 kWh Capacity

