Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302

2023 Kia Sportage

49,413 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

LX AWD * No Accidents * 1-Owner *

2023 Kia Sportage

LX AWD * No Accidents * 1-Owner *

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,413KM
VIN KNDPUCAF6P7064505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.648 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
54.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L GDI+MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: idle, stop and go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: 235/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Radio: Audio System -inc: 8" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth and 6 speakers

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

2023 Kia Sportage