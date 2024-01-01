Menu
Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate | Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited. This low-mileage SUV boasts accident-free history and cutting-edge features that redefine your driving experience. Key Highlights: - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin - Advanced AWD system for confident handling - Luxurious heated and air-cooled front seats - Smart Power Liftgate for easy cargo access - State-of-the-art safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance - 19 alloy wheels for a striking presence - Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth 8-speed automatic transmission Experience the Sportages impressive capabilities firsthand. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV thats built for your lifestyle. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2023 Kia Sportage

37,346 KM

$39,057

+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX

2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line Limited Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$39,057

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,346KM
VIN KNDPXCAF7P7165043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dawning Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate |
Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited. This low-mileage SUV boasts accident-free history and cutting-edge features that redefine your driving experience.

Key Highlights:
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin
- Advanced AWD system for confident handling
- Luxurious heated and air-cooled front seats
- Smart Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- State-of-the-art safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance
- 19" alloy wheels for a striking presence
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth 8-speed automatic transmission

Experience the Sportage's impressive capabilities firsthand. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV that's built for your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.648 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
54.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L GDI+MPI DOHC I4 CVVT -inc: idle, stop and go

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: 235/55R19
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA - JX) - Junction Crossing / Forward Collision Avoidance (FCA - LO/LS) - Lane Change Oncoming/Side
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Cyc/Ped/Junction Turning)

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat, power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar, memory driver seat and power passenger seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Kia Connect Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
memory driver seat and power passenger seat
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$39,057

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2023 Kia Sportage