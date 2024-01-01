$39,057+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line Limited Local Vehicle | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$39,057
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dawning Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,346 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof | Navigation | Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate |
Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with this 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line Limited. This low-mileage SUV boasts accident-free history and cutting-edge features that redefine your driving experience.
Key Highlights:
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy cabin
- Advanced AWD system for confident handling
- Luxurious heated and air-cooled front seats
- Smart Power Liftgate for easy cargo access
- State-of-the-art safety features including Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance
- 19" alloy wheels for a striking presence
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L engine paired with smooth 8-speed automatic transmission
Experience the Sportage's impressive capabilities firsthand. Schedule a test drive today at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC. Our team is ready to answer your questions and guide you through a seamless purchasing process. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and stylish SUV that's built for your lifestyle.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
