$36,495+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
EX Premium Local Vehicle | Low Kms | Advanced Safety | AWD
2023 Kia Sportage
EX Premium Local Vehicle | Low Kms | Advanced Safety | AWD
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F619P4
- Mileage 22,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this lightly used 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD. With just 22,134 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key Features:
- Snow White Pearl exterior with eye-catching Red interior
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Advanced AWD system for confident handling in all conditions
- 8-speed automatic transmission with drive mode select
- Heated leather steering wheel for luxurious comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced safety
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror and power-folding side mirrors
Experience the Birchwood Kia West difference! Our transparent and efficient sales process ensures you'll find the perfect vehicle with ease. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Your new Kia Sportage adventure begins here!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!
Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542
*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Kia West
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Kia West
Birchwood Kia West
Call Dealer
204-888-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-888-4542