Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options.

2023 Kia Sportage

32,975 KM

Details Description Features

$35,450

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium | No Accidents | Local

12579920

2023 Kia Sportage

EX Premium | No Accidents | Local

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$35,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,975KM
VIN KNDPVCAF8P7065345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,975 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Cyc/Ped/Junction Turning)

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Kia Sportage