$36,990+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
2023 Kia Sportage
Location
Birchwood Kia West
3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4
204-888-4542
Used
28,481KM
VIN KNDPXCAFXP7114314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #4302
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Interior
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 19" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/55R19
Smart Power Liftgate Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Additional Features
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
memory driver seat and power passenger seat
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper
