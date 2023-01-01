$114,991+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2023 Land Rover Defender
X NO LUXURY TAX
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
$114,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10206330
- Stock #: F55WFR
- VIN: SALEX7EU8P2142531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Vintage Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Special Opportunity, clean CARFAX, local trade, balance of factory warranty and eligible for Certified Program!
So why buy from a real Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* 20 Inch Satin Dark Grey Wheels
* Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* DEFA System
* Lane Keep Assist
* 3D Surround Camera
and of course so much more to show you!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or walk around video!
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
