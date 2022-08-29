2023 Land Rover Defender

$119,991 + taxes & licensing 6 , 4 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9275479

Stock #: F4UW8V

F4UW8V VIN: SALEX7EU8P2131352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic

Interior Colour Vintage Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 6,480 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 90 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV GVWR: 3,165 kgs (6,978 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights Metallic Paint DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Metal-look grille LED brakelights Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Aluminum Spare Wheel Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Aluminum Panels Conventional Rear Cargo Access Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding Interior Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Folding Cargo Cover Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim Passenger Seat 6 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 6 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 6 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Power Rear Child Safety Locks 360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert 3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera 3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera 3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera ClearSight Ground View Front Camera Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Streaming Audio Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display

