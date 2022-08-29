Menu
2023 Land Rover Defender

6,480 KM

Details Description Features

$119,991

+ tax & licensing
$119,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2023 Land Rover Defender

2023 Land Rover Defender

X | No Luxury Tax

2023 Land Rover Defender

X | No Luxury Tax

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 9275479
  2. 9275479
$119,991

+ taxes & licensing

6,480KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9275479
  • Stock #: F4UW8V
  • VIN: SALEX7EU8P2131352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pangea Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Vintage Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,480 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a very special opportunity! Expedition Roof Rack! Side Ladder! Front and Rear Dash Cams! Clean CARFAX of course. And eligible for Land Rover Certified!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And, only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or we can do walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV
GVWR: 3,165 kgs (6,978 lbs)
Fog Lights
Metallic Paint
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Aluminum Panels
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
6 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 6 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
6 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
360 Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera
ClearSight Ground View Front Camera
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio
Real Time Traffic Information (rtti) Real-Time Traffic Display

