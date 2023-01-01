2023 Land Rover Range Rover

$142,622 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 1 2 3 K M Used

F58RBY VIN: SALKP9FUXPA056141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Caraway/Caraway

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F58RBY

Mileage 11,123 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 1 Skid Plate 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension 90 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 3,350 kgs Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC MHEV Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.2 kWh Capacity Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP76X, gearshift paddles Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Predictive Adaptive Suspension Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Door auto-latch LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Aluminum Spare Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Voice recorder Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints 12-Way Driver Seat 12-Way Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors 3D Surround Camera Front Camera 3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera 3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STEERING ASSIST 3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Media / Nav / Comm 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Audio Theft Deterrent 15 Speakers Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

