$142,622+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
P400 SE NO LUXURY TAX
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$142,622
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10404012
- Stock #: F58RBY
- VIN: SALKP9FUXPA056141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Caraway/Caraway
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F58RBY
- Mileage 11,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Awesome opportunity to own THE SUV to be seen in AND not pay luxury tax! Call for details!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Features. So many but here are the highlights:
* In Control Apps
* Technology Package featuring Heads Up Display
* 23 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* 20 Way Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats
* PIVI Pro
* Electronic Air Suspension
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
The list keeps going and going, this is a Range Rover. What luxury SUV's have been measured against since 1970.
Shown with stock photos and does not represent the actual vehicle. For example the wheels are 23 inch gloss black.
Note: CARFAX may show clean as of this activation, but there is an open MPI claim for replacing the windshield. No Accidents.
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.