2023 Land Rover Range Rover

11,123 KM

$142,622

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

P400 SE NO LUXURY TAX

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

11,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10404012
  • Stock #: F58RBY
  • VIN: SALKP9FUXPA056141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Caraway/Caraway
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F58RBY
  • Mileage 11,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Awesome opportunity to own THE SUV to be seen in AND not pay luxury tax! Call for details!
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Features. So many but here are the highlights:

* In Control Apps
* Technology Package featuring Heads Up Display
* 23 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* 20 Way Heated and Cooled Power Front Seats
* PIVI Pro
* Electronic Air Suspension
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind

The list keeps going and going, this is a Range Rover. What luxury SUV's have been measured against since 1970.


Shown with stock photos and does not represent the actual vehicle. For example the wheels are 23 inch gloss black.
Note: CARFAX may show clean as of this activation, but there is an open MPI claim for replacing the windshield. No Accidents.
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
1 Skid Plate
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 3,350 kgs
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC MHEV
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.2 kWh Capacity
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP76X, gearshift paddles
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Predictive Adaptive Suspension

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors
3D Surround Camera Front Camera
3D Surround Camera Left Side Camera
3D Surround Camera Right Side Camera
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/STEERING ASSIST
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
15 Speakers
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

