$109,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Dynamic SE | No Luxury Tax
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Dynamic SE | No Luxury Tax
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$109,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F5DVG5
- Mileage 18,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Opportunity knocks: local trade with clean CARFAX. No luxury tax. Balance of factory warranty and loaded. The new body style everyone wants.
Features, where to start?
* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* 3D Surround Camera
* Amazon Alexa
* Heated and Ventilated Front and Rear Seats
* Front and Rear Parking Aid
* Clear Sight Interior Rear View Mirror
* Heads Up Display
* Wireless Charging
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
and of course the list keeps going....
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030