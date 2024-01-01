Menu
Opportunity knocks: local trade with clean CARFAX. No luxury tax. Balance of factory warranty and loaded. The new body style everyone wants. Features, where to start? * In Control Apps * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * 3D Surround Camera * Amazon Alexa * Heated and Ventilated Front and Rear Seats * Front and Rear Parking Aid * Clear Sight Interior Rear View Mirror * Heads Up Display * Wireless Charging * Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist and of course the list keeps going.... Why buy from a Land Rover dealer? Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians. And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

18,735 KM

$109,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Dynamic SE | No Luxury Tax

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Dynamic SE | No Luxury Tax

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$109,991

+ taxes & licensing

18,735KM
Used
VIN SAL1L9FU2PA106490

  • Exterior Colour Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5DVG5
  • Mileage 18,735 KM

Opportunity knocks: local trade with clean CARFAX. No luxury tax. Balance of factory warranty and loaded. The new body style everyone wants.
Features, where to start?

* In Control Apps
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* 3D Surround Camera
* Amazon Alexa
* Heated and Ventilated Front and Rear Seats
* Front and Rear Parking Aid
* Clear Sight Interior Rear View Mirror
* Heads Up Display
* Wireless Charging
* Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist

and of course the list keeps going....
Why buy from a Land Rover dealer?
Regardless of new or pre-owned, your purchase with us will entitle you to the full brand experience. Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finances rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

And only a Land Rover dealer can assist with the In Control, a non-dealer cannot assist with this.

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
90 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged MHEV P400 (395 HP)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Predictive Adaptive Suspension
GVWR: 3,218 kgs

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
heated washer jets
Rocker Panel Extensions
Heated windscreen
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 21" Satin Dark Grey (Style 5126)

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
12-Way Driver Seat
12-Way Passenger Seat
Windsor leather seat trim
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Aluminum Interior Accents

Tow Hitch Receiver

Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
3D Surround Camera Back-Up Camera

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
250w Regular Amplifier

Red brake calipers
Soft Door Close
22" FULL SIZE SPARE WHEEL
NATURAL BLACK VENEER
TECHNOLOGY PACK -inc: Domestic Plug Sockets, ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror, Head-Up Display

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

$109,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2023 Land Rover Range Rover