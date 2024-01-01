Menu
Local trade, unreal low km, eligible for Certified Pre-Owned Program and fresh Ming polish This is an unreal opportunity, almost unheard of low km on this trade. And the features include: * Apple Car Play/Android Auto * In Control Apps * Black Exterior Package * Gesture Tailgate * Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets * 20 Inch Gloss Black Wheels * Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind * Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear * Pivi Pro * Adaptive Cruise Control * Rear Traffic Monitor and of course, more to share so call for details or a walk around video! Shown with archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: -Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle -Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient -Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments -A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade -And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family! Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

1,788 KM

$68,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
1,788KM
VIN SALYJ2EXXPA367311

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5MDDA
  • Mileage 1,788 KM

Local trade, unreal low km, eligible for Certified Pre-Owned Program and fresh Ming polish
This is an unreal opportunity, almost unheard of low km on this trade. And the features include:

* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* Black Exterior Package
* Gesture Tailgate
* Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets
* 20 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear
* Pivi Pro
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Rear Traffic Monitor

and of course, more to share so call for details or a walk around video!
Shown with archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.

At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
GVWR: 2,550 kgs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
82 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L i4 Turbocharged (247HP)

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wing Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Aluminum Panels
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Emergency Braking and Rear Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Parking Aid Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Power Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
400w Regular Amplifier
Pivi Pro Real-Time Traffic Display

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

