$68,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P250 S | Yes, under 2000 km
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5MDDA
- Mileage 1,788 KM
Vehicle Description
Local trade, unreal low km, eligible for Certified Pre-Owned Program and fresh Ming polish
This is an unreal opportunity, almost unheard of low km on this trade. And the features include:
* Apple Car Play/Android Auto
* In Control Apps
* Black Exterior Package
* Gesture Tailgate
* Heated Windshield and Front Washer Jets
* 20 Inch Gloss Black Wheels
* Sliding Panoramic Roof with Power Blind
* Heated and Cooled Front Seats/Heated Rear
* Pivi Pro
* Adaptive Cruise Control
* Rear Traffic Monitor
and of course, more to share so call for details or a walk around video!
Shown with archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle.
At Land Rover Winnipeg we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Land Rover Winnipeg and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
-Land Rover trained technicians who care about ensuring the longevity of your vehicle
-Land Rover Valet concierge pick-up service to make your servicing needs easy and convenient
-Exclusive access to on-brand loaners and rental vehicles for your scheduled service appointments
-A specialized appraisal team able to explore multiple avenues to ensure you get top value for your trade
-And many more benefits for being a loyal member of the Land Rover Winnipeg Family!
Vehicle Features
Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030