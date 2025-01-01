$59,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P340 R-Dynamic S PANO | No Accidents
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F69GEW
- Mileage 37,805 KM
Vehicle Description
AND eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Warranty! Our only 2023 Velar P340 we have to offer right now!
Experience luxury and performance with this 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S. This gently used SUV offers an exceptional blend of style and capability.
Key Features:
- Panoramic Roof for an enhanced driving experience
- No reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind
- Powerful 3.0L I6 Turbocharged engine with 335HP
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety
- Smart Device Remote Start for convenience
- Heated Seats for comfort in any weather
Discover the epitome of British engineering and design. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to experience this Range Rover Velar for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our team for more information. Your perfect luxury SUV awaits at www.winnipegjaguar.com.
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
