Experience luxury and performance with this 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P340 R-Dynamic S. This gently used SUV offers an exceptional blend of style and capability. Key Features: - Panoramic Roof for an enhanced driving experience - No reported accidents, ensuring peace of mind - Powerful 3.0L I6 Turbocharged engine with 335HP - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in all conditions - Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for enhanced safety - Smart Device Remote Start for convenience - Heated Seats for comfort in any weather Discover the epitome of British engineering and design. Visit Land Rover Winnipeg today to experience this Range Rover Velar for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our team for more information. Your perfect luxury SUV awaits at www.winnipegjaguar.com. Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for details or a walk around video! Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg. Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase. No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? Well offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model. *Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models. Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience: Phone: 204-452-8030 Website: winnipegjaguar.com Dealer Permit #0112

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

37,805 KM

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 R-Dynamic S PANO | No Accidents

12880223

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 R-Dynamic S PANO | No Accidents

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

Used
37,805KM
VIN SALYT2EU9PA362343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F69GEW
  • Mileage 37,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Mechanical

Engine: 3.0L I6 Turbocharged (335HP) -inc: electric supercharged

Additional Features

Lane Keep Assist Lane Keeping Assist

