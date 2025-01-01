$54,994+ taxes & licensing
2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P250 S PANO ROOF | HUD
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$54,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Oyster/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F69ERA
- Mileage 33,511 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents and eligible for the lower finance rates when purchased with the optional Certified Pre-Owned Program. Very nice color combination, nice, upgraded features
Discover the epitome of luxury and performance with this gently used 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P250 S. This one-owner, accident-free SUV combines sophistication with cutting-edge technology, perfect for the discerning driver who demands the best.
Key Features:
- Stunning Santorini Black Metallic exterior with Light Oyster/Ebony interior
- Powerful 2.0L I4 Turbocharged engine (247HP) with All-Wheel Drive
- Panoramic Roof for an enhanced driving experience
- Heads Up Display for improved safety and convenience
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Assist for added safety
- Meridian Sound System with SiriusXM/HD, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay
Experience the luxury of Land Rover at Land Rover Winnipeg. Whether you're ready to reserve this exceptional vehicle, start the purchase process, or simply have questions, our team is here to assist you. Book a test drive today and immerse yourself in the world of Range Rover Velar. Visit www.winnipegjaguar.com to explore your options and take the next step towards owning this remarkable SUV.
Shown with stock photos as we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details or a walk around video!
Experience luxury at an accessible price with our selection of pre-owned vehicles at Jaguar Winnipeg.
Every car is meticulously inspected by our skilled technicians. Trust in our expertise for your next purchase.
No down payment or trade-in required to get this price. Have a vehicle to trade? We'll offer you top dollar, regardless of make or model.
*Financing rates advertised are O.A.C. *Flexible financing available for a variety of makes and models.
Schedule your visit or call for an exclusive experience:
Phone: 204-452-8030
Website: winnipegjaguar.com
Dealer Permit #0112
Vehicle Features
204-452-8030