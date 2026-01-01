Menu
2023 Lexus RX 500H

60,015 KM

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lexus RX 500H

F SPORT 3 Certified LEXUS | Local

13486745

2023 Lexus RX 500H

F SPORT 3 Certified LEXUS | Local

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,015KM
VIN 2T2BCMEA3PC007917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Power Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Ventilated and Rear Seat
Drive Connect Cloud Navigation (3 year trial included) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels w/Locks
Wheels: 21" F SPORT Performance Alloy
Tires: P235/50R21
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery 1.68 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Eco and Normal Modes)
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential shift mode and drive mode select (sport

