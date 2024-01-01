Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Aviator has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20 Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pocket and 18 mini spare wheel, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18 mini spare tire T165/70D18. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2023 Lincoln Aviator

15,891 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,891KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC5PGL08674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # L0819A
  • Mileage 15,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Aviator has the following options: ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pocket and 18" mini spare wheel, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, and Tires: 255/55R20 All-Season -inc: 18" mini spare tire T165/70D18. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2021 Toyota C-HR LE **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Toyota C-HR LE **New Arrival** 23,641 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Edge Titanium **New Arrival** 60,004 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Edge Titanium **New Arrival** 56,511 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2023 Lincoln Aviator