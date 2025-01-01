Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2023 Lincoln Navigator Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Navigator has the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 22 Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: premium painted pockets, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: paddle activation, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2023 Lincoln Navigator

40,853 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
12497866

2023 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,853KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LMJJ2LG1PEL01873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # S1243A
  • Mileage 40,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2023 Lincoln Navigator Reserve **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine will keep you going. This Lincoln Navigator has the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 22" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: premium painted pockets, w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: paddle activation, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
ENGINE: 3.5L TWIN-TURBOCHARGED V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2021 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford Expedition Limited Max 4x4 **New Arrival** 93,849 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT **New Arrival** 25,669 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline **New Arrival** 9,801 KM $31,451 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2023 Lincoln Navigator