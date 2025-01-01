Menu
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this lightly used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS. With only 18,464 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle. - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality - Heated front seats and leather steering wheel for comfort - Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert - Dual-zone automatic climate control - 18 silver metallic finish alloy wheels At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a transparent and efficient car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to make a purchase or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Mazda CX-30 could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

2023 Mazda CX-30

18,464 KM

$31,468

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30

GS Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Low KM's

12813244

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$31,468

+ taxes & licensing

18,464KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM4PM503617

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,464 KM

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this lightly used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS. With only 18,464 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle.

- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality
- Heated front seats and leather steering wheel for comfort
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 18" silver metallic finish alloy wheels

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a transparent and efficient car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Mazda CX-30 could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cloth Upholstery
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: manual 8-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy
Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

engine coolant temp

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Mazda Harmonic Acoustics w/8-speakers
steering wheel mounted audio/Bluetooth controls
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready -inc: 8.8" wide colour display w/MAZDA CONNECT
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile and SMS text message functionality Navigation-ready requires navigation SD card accessory.
Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included) Emergency Sos Capability

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$31,468

