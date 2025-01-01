$31,468+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$31,468
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Experience the perfect blend of style and practicality with this lightly used 2023 Mazda CX-30 GS. With only 18,464 km on the odometer, this SUV offers exceptional value for those seeking a nearly-new vehicle.
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Fuel-efficient 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality
- Heated front seats and leather steering wheel for comfort
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 18" silver metallic finish alloy wheels
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a transparent and efficient car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to make a purchase or have questions, our team is here to assist. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this Mazda CX-30 could be the perfect fit for your lifestyle.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
