2023 Mazda CX-30

Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Mazda CX-3! With only 20,145 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value for the savvy buyer. Experience the thrill of Mazdas renowned driving dynamics combined with cutting-edge features designed for your comfort and safety. - Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go for effortless highway driving - Heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats for ultimate comfort - Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for enhanced safety - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - All-Wheel Drive system for confident handling in various conditions - Push-button start with proximity key for convenience - 18 silver metallic finish alloy wheels for a stylish appearance At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to make this CX-3 yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Your perfect Mazda awaits! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2023 Mazda CX-30

20,145 KM

$31,845

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30

GS Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade

12898316

2023 Mazda CX-30

GS Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$31,845

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,145KM
VIN 3MVDMBCM8PM571175

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,145 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Seats (3 Settings) -inc: manual 8-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Power Locks

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 18" Silver Metallic Finish Alloy
Tires: 215/55R18 All-Season
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Departure Warning
Lane-Keep Assist System (LAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Mazda Harmonic Acoustics w/8-speakers
steering wheel mounted audio/Bluetooth controls
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation-Ready -inc: 8.8" wide colour display w/MAZDA CONNECT
Bluetooth w/Audio Profile and SMS text message functionality Navigation-ready requires navigation SD card accessory.
Mazda Connected Services (2-year trial subscription included) Emergency Sos Capability

