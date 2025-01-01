$31,845+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade
2023 Mazda CX-30
GS Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$31,845
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 20,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2023 Mazda CX-3! With only 20,145 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value for the savvy buyer. Experience the thrill of Mazda's renowned driving dynamics combined with cutting-edge features designed for your comfort and safety.
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go for effortless highway driving
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats for ultimate comfort
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert for enhanced safety
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- All-Wheel Drive system for confident handling in various conditions
- Push-button start with proximity key for convenience
- 18" silver metallic finish alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to make this CX-3 yours? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact us with any questions. Your perfect Mazda awaits!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-633-2420