Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

2023 Mazda CX-5

59,137 KM

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5

GX

12928016

2023 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Used
59,137KM
VIN JM3KFBBMXP0226079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6AKWT
  • Mileage 59,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and mi-drive (sport/off-road modes)

Additional Features

Bluetooth w/Audio Profile
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls
HMI commander switch
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
navigation-ready (requires navigation SD card accessory)
4-way manual front passenger seat and height adjustable head restraints
Wheels: 17" Silver Metallic Alloy
SMS text message functionality and cylinder deactivation display
Emergency Sos Capability
Heated Front Seats -inc: three position adjustable 6-way manual driver seat
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 10.25" full colour centre display w/Mazda Connect Infotainment system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

