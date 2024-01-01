Menu
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

25,067 KM

Details Description Features

$65,992

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 Diesel 170" | Bluetooth | 360 Camera

2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Van 2500 High Roof I4 Diesel 170" | Bluetooth | 360 Camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$65,992

+ taxes & licensing

25,067KM
Used
VIN W1Y4KCHY4PP569230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # F5FX5P
  • Mileage 25,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.923 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
250 Amp Alternator
Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
GVWR: 4,100 kg (9,050 lbs)
92.7 L Fuel Tank
92-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder Diesel
1740.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat
Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Mercedes me connect Tracker System
Driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Cabin Heater

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed interval wipers
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Tire Brand Unspecified
Tires: LT245/75R16
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan
ESP w/Crosswind Assist Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: Standard Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

