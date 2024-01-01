$36,841+ tax & licensing
2023 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S Premier Line | CPO | HK Sound
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$36,841
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sage Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,434 KM
Vehicle Description
With its world renowned design and character, spirited driving dynamics, and personalized options for every MINIAC out there, every journey becomes an adventure. Experience the joy of driving in a Mini where fun meets individuality in every curve and feature. CPO Eligible, clean CARFAX and tons of options to make every daily drive a breeze! Come down and see it today!
- Premier Line
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Privacy Glass
- Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
- Power Front Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
- 18" Pin Spoke Alloy Wheel
- Piano Black Exterior Trim
- Black Roof and Mirror Caps
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- Harmon / Kardon Sound System
- Apple Carplay Prep
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
204-887-6464