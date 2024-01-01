Menu
With its world renowned design and character, spirited driving dynamics, and personalized options for every MINIAC out there, every journey becomes an adventure. Experience the joy of driving in a Mini where fun meets individuality in every curve and feature. CPO Eligible, clean CARFAX and tons of options to make every daily drive a breeze! Come down and see it today! - Premier Line - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Privacy Glass - Auto Dimming Interior Mirror - Power Front Seats - Heated Front Seats - Driving Assistant - 18 Pin Spoke Alloy Wheel - Piano Black Exterior Trim - Black Roof and Mirror Caps - Full Digital Instrument Cluster - Harmon / Kardon Sound System - Apple Carplay Prep Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. 360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options! Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2023 MINI Cooper Countryman

6,434 KM

Details Description Features

$36,841

+ tax & licensing
2023 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S Premier Line | CPO | HK Sound

2023 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S Premier Line | CPO | HK Sound

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$36,841

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,434KM
VIN WMZ83BR08P3P48822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sage Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,434 KM

Vehicle Description

With its world renowned design and character, spirited driving dynamics, and personalized options for every MINIAC out there, every journey becomes an adventure. Experience the joy of driving in a Mini where fun meets individuality in every curve and feature. CPO Eligible, clean CARFAX and tons of options to make every daily drive a breeze! Come down and see it today!
- Premier Line
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Privacy Glass
- Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
- Power Front Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
- 18" Pin Spoke Alloy Wheel
- Piano Black Exterior Trim
- Black Roof and Mirror Caps
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- Harmon / Kardon Sound System
- Apple Carplay Prep
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
MINI Excitement Lights

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Sport Seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Storage Compartment Package
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lights Package
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Colour Line Carbon Black
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Armrests w/Storage
Teleservices
Integrated Visual Display
Passenger Seat Height Adjustment
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Enhanced Telephone Prep
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Cushion Extension and Fore/Aft Movement
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Extension

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

Mechanical

4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
3.20 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo
GVWR: 2,130 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
409.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
MINI Driving Modes

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 MINI Cooper Countryman