Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

38,241 KM

Details Description Features

$43,599

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SEL

12078643

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev SEL

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$43,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,241KM
VIN JA4T5UA90PZ612928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F5Y15M
  • Mileage 38,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
ADAPTIVE

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Mechanical

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Normal
snow
MUD
gravel
paddle shifters and regenerative braking
6.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode selector (eco
tarmac
power)
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.7 kW Onboard Charger
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Washer
16 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
0.63 Hr Charge Time @ 440V and 20 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-XXXX

204-889-3700

$43,599

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander