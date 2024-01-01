2023 Nissan 370Z

Menu
Leather | Apple CarPlay | Front Collision Mitigation Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

675 KM

$54,981

+ tax & licensing
Performance Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Performance Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$54,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
675KM
VIN JN1BZ4BH5PM311826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Diamond Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 675 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather | Apple CarPlay | Front Collision Mitigation
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.0L Twin Turbo V6
62.1 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 255/40R19 Fr & 275/35R19 Rr

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way power front seats w/driver seat manual lifter, lumbar and thigh support

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Voice Recognition
Automatic Equalizer
SiriusXM Radio
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Android Auto

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Oil Temperature
Turbo/Supercharger Boost
Hands-free text messaging assistant
Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way power front seats w/driver seat manual lifter
lumbar and thigh support
1 USB type-A and 1 USB type-C (both data + charge)
Radio: AM/FM Bose Audio System -inc: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
Active Sound Enhancement (ASE)
8" display audio touchscreen w/8-speaker audio system
NissanConnect services w/wi-fi hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Nissan 370Z