Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2023 Nissan 370Z

4,660 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan 370Z

Performance LOW KMS | ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan 370Z

Performance LOW KMS | ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
4,660KM
VIN JN1BZ4BH6PM311124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 4,660 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.0L Twin Turbo V6
62.1 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 275/35R19 Fr & 275/35R19 Rr
Manual-Leveling Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 255/40R19 Fr & 275/35R19 Rr

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way power front seats w/driver seat manual lifter, lumbar and thigh support

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way power front seats w/driver seat manual lifter
lumbar and thigh support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2019 Cadillac Escalade Luxury One Owner | Local for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Cadillac Escalade Luxury One Owner | Local 128,498 KM $51,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 Widebody One Owner | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392 Widebody One Owner | 10,759 KM $74,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T One Owner | Low KMs for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Dodge Challenger R/T One Owner | Low KMs 13,501 KM $51,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan 370Z