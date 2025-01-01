Menu
2023 Nissan Ariya

Premiere AWD | Factory Demo

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2023 Nissan Ariya

8,719 KM

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Ariya

Premiere AWD | Factory Demo

12113348

2023 Nissan Ariya

Premiere AWD | Factory Demo

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,719KM
VIN JN1DF0CD0PM705207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Diamond Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,719 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
ProPILOT Park Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wing Spoiler
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P235/55R19 101V All-Season
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Simulated Wood Console Insert
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: Electric Continuously Variable
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar and memory function and 8-way power front passenger seat w/memory function
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger
14 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V
1.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 91 kWh Capacity
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Simulated Suede Upholstered Dashboard

2023 Nissan Ariya