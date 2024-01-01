Menu
4WD | Leather | Heated/Cooling seats | Intelligent cruise control Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2023 Nissan Armada

11,387 KM

Details Description Features

$65,991

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Armada

Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

11912867

2023 Nissan Armada

Platinum Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. Video Thumb
Sale

$65,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,387KM
VIN JN8AY2DB6P9836457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT
  • Interior Colour Almond
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,387 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD | Leather | Heated/Cooling seats | Intelligent cruise control
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Wireless Apple CarPlay

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Intelligent AroundView Monitor (I-AVM) Back-Up Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Bluetooth hands free phone system
Android Auto

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Oil pressure
voltmeter
odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
transmission fluid temp
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
Quilted Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
power recline
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Air Springs
Power Fold Into Floor
enhanced voice recognition
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Bose Premium Audio System -inc: 13 speakers
4 USB connection port for compatible devices w/2 front (A type and C type) and 2 rear (A type and C type charge only)
12.3" multi-touch control display
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
NissanConnectSM Services powered by SiriusXM
wireless phone charging and Alexa
Windows and Remote Start

