Accident Free | Low KMs | One Owner Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

2023 Nissan Kicks

12,574 KM

Details Description Features

SV | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

12,574KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5CV5PL508283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,574 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Low KM's | One Owner
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.93 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 1,660 kgs

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Distance Pacing
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: 205/55R17 AS
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

odometer
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
8" colour touchscreen
Audio and Bluetooth Steering Wheel Switches
3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including Apple CarPlay
SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant

