2023 Nissan Leaf

36,759 KM

2023 Nissan Leaf

36,759 KM

Details Description Features

$25,992

+ tax & licensing
SV

12419736

SV

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
36,759KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CV2PC557479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F64FJY
  • Mileage 36,759 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Rigid cargo cover
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
SIRIUSXM Traffic
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Power Options

Power Locks

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
TIRES: 17"
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Siri Eyes Free
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
fuel prices
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW / LDP) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW / LDP) Lane Departure Warning
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features
USB connection port in front for iPod interface and compatible devices
SiriusXM Travel Link (Weather
35 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 40 kWh Capacity
streaming audio via Bluetooth and hands-free text messaging assistant
online premium traffic information
movie listings and sports)
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger
Radio: NissanConnect -inc: 6 speakers
Nissan door to door navigation w/3D building graphics
satellite imagery and connected navigation features including online POI search
Over-The-Air (OTA) updates for head unit firmware and navigation map software via Wi-Fi WPA2 connection

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

2023 Nissan Leaf