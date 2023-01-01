2023 Nissan Murano

Sale $47,992 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 , 1 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10607634

10607634 Stock #: F5A7RG

F5A7RG VIN: 5N1AZ2DS0PC123061

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Boulder Grey Pearl Metallic

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 15,170 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 72 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 20" Unique Dark Hyper Silver Tires: 235/55R20 AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Tachometer Immobilizer Compass Trip Computer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Auxiliary audio input jack Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Selective service internet access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats Safety Back-Up Camera Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Powertrain engine coolant temp Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth hands-free phone system Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features odometer ABS and Driveline Traction Control Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Gauges -inc: Speedometer Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Siri Eyes Free 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning weather Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents movie listings NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 8" colour display w/multi-touch control Hands-free text messaging assistant 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory streaming audio via Bluetooth Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM (enrollment required 6 months free trial) SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices 2 front USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices stock info and sports scores) 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support Semi-Aniline Leather-Appointed Seat Trim -inc: diamond-quilted inserts and contrast micro-piping Bose premium audio system w/11speakers including dual subwoofer

