2023 Nissan Murano

$49,991 + taxes & licensing
4,820 KM Used

Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 4,820 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering 72 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) 4.677 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,395 kgs (5,280 lbs) 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Wheels: 20" Unique Dark Hyper Silver Tires: 235/55R20 AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Selective service internet access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Carpet Floor Covering Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Passenger Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Analog Appearance Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory, 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat memory 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar support

