CLEAN CARFAX! Recent Arrival! Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Blind Spot Warning, Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Parking Brake, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Wheels: 17\\ x 7.0\\ Aluminum Alloy.AWD 2.0L DOHC CVT with XtronicHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether its our reconditioning process on the vehicles exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.

2023 Nissan Qashqai

53,380 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV | CarPlay | Heated Seats | Roof

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SV | CarPlay | Heated Seats | Roof

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,380KM
VIN JN1BJ1BWXPW101585

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,380 KM

CLEAN CARFAX! Recent Arrival! Front Dual Zone Climate Control, Blind Spot Warning, Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Parking Brake, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Wheels: 17\"\" x 7.0\"\" Aluminum Alloy.AWD 2.0L DOHC CVT with XtronicHere at The Auto Show Winnipeg our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standard, regardless of which vehicle you are purchasing from us. We go above and beyond the Manitoba Safety Standards to ensure our clients highest satisfaction with our vehicles. Whether it's our reconditioning process on the vehicle's exterior, or under the hood, every vehicle is handled with pride and care.We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation. Will accept trades. Please call |204|5606287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.) In addition to this used Nissan Qashqai please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: \"\"WWW AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG com\"\" Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable). Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851.

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Remote panic alarm

Exterior

Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Front splash guards
Rear splash guards

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Battery run down protection
Electronic Parking Brake
2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers

Safety

Hill start assist

Additional Features

DOHC
000 km
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Overdrive Transmission
speed sensitive volume
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
Oil Pressure Warning
3-point seatbelt Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
ABS Brakes 4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
ABS Brakes Four channel ABS brakes
Accessory power Retained accessory power
Air conditioning Yes
All-in-one key All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Auto door locks Auto-locking doors
Auto headlights Auto on/off headlight control
Auto high-beam headlights High Beam Assist (HBA) auto high-beam headlights
Aux input jack Auxiliary input jack
Battery charge warning
Battery type Lead acid battery
Beverage holders Front beverage holders
Beverage holders rear Rear beverage holders
Brake type 4-wheel disk brakes
Bumpers front Body-coloured front bumper
Bumpers rear Body-coloured rear bumper
Cargo floor type Carpet cargo area floor
Cargo light Cargo area light
Cargo tie downs Cargo area tie downs
Climate control Automatic climate control
Clock In-dash clock
Concealed cargo storage Cargo area concealed storage
Cylinder head material Aluminum cylinder head
Delay off headlights Delay-off headlights
Door ajar warning Rear cargo area ajar warning
Door bins front Driver and passenger door bins
Door handle material Body-coloured door handles
Door locks Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Door mirror style Body-coloured door mirrors
Door mirror type Standard style side mirrors
Dual-zone front climate control
Emissions LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Emissions tiers Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
Engine block material Aluminum engine block
Engine Location Front mounted engine
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
First-row windows Power first-row windows
Floor console Full floor console
Floor console storage Covered floor console storage
Floor coverage Full floor coverage
Floor covering Full carpet floor covering
Floor mats Carpet front and rear floor mats
Front anti-roll Front anti-roll bar
Front head restraint control Manual front seat head restraint control
Front impact airbag driver Driver front impact airbag
Front impact airbag passenger Passenger front impact airbag
Front side impact airbag driver Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Front side impact airbag passenger Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Handsfree Bluetooth handsfree wireless device connectivity
Headlight type Projector beam headlights
Headlights on reminder
Headliner coverage Full headliner coverage
Headliner material Cloth headliner material
Heated door mirrors Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Height adjustable seatbelts Front height adjustable seatbelts
High mount stop light High mounted centre stop light
Ignition Spark ignition system
Interior courtesy lights Fade interior courtesy lights
Key in vehicle warning
Keyfob door locks Keyfob activated door locks
Licence plate front bracket Front licence plate bracket
Lock-up transmission
Locking hub control Permanent locking hub control
washer fluid and brake fluid
Multiple headlights Multiple enclosed headlights
Number of doors 4 doors
Occupancy sensor Airbag occupancy sensor
Overhead console Mini overhead console
Paint Metallic paint
Passenger doors rear left Conventional left rear passenger door
Passenger doors rear right Conventional right rear passenger door
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Primary display touchscreen Primary monitor touchscreen
Radiator
RDS Radio data system (RDS)
Rear anti-roll Rear anti-roll bar
Rear console climate control ducts
Rear head restraint control 3 rear seat head restraints
Rear head restraint control Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear head restraints Height adjustable rear seat head restraints
Rear seat direction Front facing rear seat
Rear seatback upholstery Carpet rear seatback upholstery
Rear side impact airbag Rear side impact airbags
Rear Springs Regular grade rear springs
Rear under seat ducts Rear under seat climate control ducts
Rear windshield Fixed rear windshield
Rear windshield wipers Fixed interval rear windshield wipers
Running lights LED daytime running lights
Satellite trial 3 month satellite trial subscription
Second-row windows Power second-row windows
Seek scan
Shock absorbers Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Speakers Standard grade speakers
Special paint Monotone paint
Split front seats Bucket front seats
Spoiler Rear lip spoiler
Springs front Front coil springs
Springs rear Rear coil springs
Steering Electric power-assist steering system
Steering mounted audio control Steering wheel mounted audio controls
Steering type number of wheels 2-wheel steering system
Steering type Rack-pinion steering
Suspension ride type front Independent front suspension
Suspension ride type rear Independent rear suspension
Suspension Standard ride suspension
Suspension type rear Multi-link rear suspension
Tailgate control Tailgate/power door lock
Temperature display Exterior temperature display
Third-row windows Fixed third-row windows
Traction control All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Transmission electronic control
Transmission Type Automatic
Trunk lid trim Plastic trunk lid trim
Turn signal in door mirrors Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Variable panel light Variable instrument panel light
Ventilated brakes Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
Visor driver mirror Driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated driver mirror Illuminated driver visor mirror
Visor illuminated passenger mirror Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Visor passenger mirror Passenger visor mirror
Wipers Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Wireless streaming Bluetooth wireless audio streaming
Alternator Type Alternator
Armrests front centre Front seat centre armrest
Armrests rear Rear seat centre armrest
Basic warranty 36 month/60
Child door locks Manual rear child safety door locks
Cruise control Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Door mirrors Power door mirrors
regular unleaded
Folding rear seats 60-40 folding rear seats
Front head restraints Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Front seatback upholstery Cloth front seatback upholstery
Fuel Type Regular Unleaded
Glove box Illuminated glove box
Headlights Halogen headlights
Instrumentation display Analog instrumentation display
Interior accents Chrome and metal-look interior accents
Low level warnings Low level warning for fuel
Manual passenger seat controls Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Number of first-row screens 2 total number of 1st row displays
Overhead airbags Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger seat direction Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Powertrain type ICE
Powertrain warranty 60 month/100
Radio AM/FM/SiriusXMsatellite
Rear seats fixed or removable Fixed rear seats
Seatbelt pretensioners Front seatbelt pretensioners
Seatbelt pretensioners number 2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Steering wheel tilt Manual tilting steering wheel
Tailpipe Stainless steel single exhaust
Transfer case Electronic transfer case shift
Wheels 17 x 7-inch front and rear silver aluminum wheels
Engine 2L I-4 gasoline direct injection
Engine Cylinders I4
First-row sunroof First-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Knee airbag Driver and passenger side knee airbag
MP3 CD player MP3 decoder
Overhead console storage
Rear bench seats Rear bench seat
Rear seat folding position Fold forward rear seatback
Seating capacity 5
Spare tire Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Spare tire location Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Steering wheel telescopic Manual telescopic steering wheel
Tinted windows Light tinted windows
Window Trim Chrome side window trim
12V power outlets 2 12V power outlets
Body panels Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Corrosion perforation warranty 60 month/unlimited
Driver seat direction Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Driver selectable steering effort
Engine Mounting direction Transverse mounted engine
Folding door mirrors Manual folding door mirrors
Fuel door Manual fuel door release
Gearshifter material Leather and piano black gear shifter material
Manual driver seat controls Driver seat manual reclining
Number of beverage holders 8 beverage holders
One-touch down window Driver one-touch down window
One-touch up window Driver one-touch up window
Speakers number 6 speakers
Steering wheel material Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Suspension type front Strut front suspension
Transmission CVT
Antenna Integrated roof audio antenna
Front seat upholstery Cloth front seat upholstery
Panel insert Piano black instrument panel insert
Primary display size 7 inch primary display
Rear cargo door Liftgate rear cargo door
Rear seat upholstery Cloth rear seat upholstery
Bodyside cladding Black bodyside cladding
Bumper rub strip rear Black rear bumper rub strip
CD location CD player located in the dashboard/instrument panel
CD Single-disk CD player
Drive type All-wheel drive
Roadside warranty 36 month/unlimited
SAE Autonomy Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
Shifter boot Leatherette shifter boot
Number of airbags 10 airbags
Parking sensors Rear parking sensors
Wheel well trim Black wheel well trim
Sequential shift control
Heated wiper area Heated rear wiper park
USB ports 1 USB port
Voice activated audio Siri Eyes Free voice activated audio controls
Fob remote vehicle controls Keyfob remote engine start
Grille style Black grille with chrome surround
Console insert material Piano black console insert
Cargo cover Rigid cargo cover
Door panel insert Piano black door panel insert
Suspension auto correcting Adaptive ride suspension
Suspension control Automatic suspension ride control
4WD type Intelligent All-Wheel Drive automatic full-time AWD
Adaptive cruise control Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) w/Full Speed Range and Hold
Autonomous cruise control ProPILOT Assist hands-on cruise control
Blind spot Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Cargo access Manual cargo area access release
Driver information centre Advanced Drive Assist Display (ADAD) driver information centre
Drivetrain selectable ECO Mode driver selectable drivetrain mode
Electronic stability control Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) electronic stability control system
engine with 141HP
External memory NissanConnect external memory control
Fob engine controls Intelligent Key with hands-free access and push button start
Forward collision warning Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) forward collision mitigation
Gauge cluster display size (inches) Gauge cluster display size: 5.00
Heated front seats Quick Comfort heated driver and front passenger seats
Internet access NissanConnect selective service internet access
Lane departure Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI)
Limited slip differential Intelligent Trace Control brake actuated limited slip differential
Low tire pressure warning Tire Pressure Monitoring System tire specific low air pressure warning
Pedestrian detection Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection (IEB-P)
Perimeter approach lighting
Rear camera RearView Monitor rear mounted camera
Rear collision warning Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (RAEB) collision mitigation
Rear seat cheque warning Rear Door Alert rear seat cheque warning
Security system Vehicle Security System (VSS) security system
Selectable mode transmission ECO Mode selectable mode transmission
Smart device integration NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smart device mirroring
Tire pressure Easy-Fill Tire Alert tire pressure fill assist
Tires P215/60HR17 AS BSW front and rear tires

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2023 Nissan Qashqai