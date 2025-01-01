$28,991+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
2023 Nissan Qashqai
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$28,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 15,907 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Nissan Qashqai S. Despite being gently used, this crossover SUV boasts an impressive accident-free history and low mileage, making it an excellent choice for those seeking reliability and value.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in colder weather
- Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility and safety
- Blind Spot Warning system to enhance your awareness on the road
- Collision Mitigation technology for front and rear protection
- 17" aluminum alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
- Spacious 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options
Experience the Qashqai's blend of comfort, safety, and efficiency for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options that suit your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new Nissan Qashqai at a great value!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Safety
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490