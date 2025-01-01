Menu
2023 Nissan Qashqai

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Nissan Qashqai S. Despite being gently used, this crossover SUV boasts an impressive accident-free history and low mileage, making it an excellent choice for those seeking reliability and value. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in colder weather - Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility and safety - Blind Spot Warning system to enhance your awareness on the road - Collision Mitigation technology for front and rear protection - 17 aluminum alloy wheels for a stylish appearance - Spacious 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options Experience the Qashqais blend of comfort, safety, and efficiency for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options that suit your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new Nissan Qashqai at a great value! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

15,907 KM

15,907 KM

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai

S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

2023 Nissan Qashqai

S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,907KM
VIN JN1BJ1AW5PW109384

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 15,907 KM

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2023 Nissan Qashqai S. Despite being gently used, this crossover SUV boasts an impressive accident-free history and low mileage, making it an excellent choice for those seeking reliability and value.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in colder weather
- Automatic high-beam headlamps for improved visibility and safety
- Blind Spot Warning system to enhance your awareness on the road
- Collision Mitigation technology for front and rear protection
- 17" aluminum alloy wheels for a stylish appearance
- Spacious 60-40 folding rear seats for versatile cargo options

Experience the Qashqai's blend of comfort, safety, and efficiency for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact us online for more information. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options that suit your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly-new Nissan Qashqai at a great value!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Power Locks

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Rear bench seats

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
hands-free text messaging assistant and over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing>

204-261-3490

204-261-3490

2023 Nissan Qashqai